Naga Shaurya’s Farmhouse Raided

After getting some exclusive information, the Madhapur cops in association with a news channel conducted raids on the farmhouse of Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya in Manchirevula, near the outskirts of Hyderabad. More than 25 people are arrested after they are spotted gambling in the farmhouse. Cash worth Rs 25 lakhs along with mobile phones, swiping machines, playing cards and poker chips are seized.

The organizer Sumanth Chowdary is arrested and the investigation is on. Naga Shaurya has leased out the property for five years from an IAS officer six months ago. The cops are investigating the involvement of Naga Shaurya in the incident.