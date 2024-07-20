Naga Shaurya’s new film issue reaches Film Chamber

Spread the love

Naga Shaurya is a promising actor but he failed to score a hit in the recent years. He has enough craze among the youth. Some of his fans are waiting for his next film. He was last seen in Rangabali that released last year. He is yet to announce his new film officially. Naga Shaurya has signed a new film and the first schedule shoot was completed. After creative differences between the director and producer, the shoot of the film came to a halt. Naga Shaurya tried hard to clear the differences but the producer is not in a mood to complete the project. Close to Rs 12 crores are spent on the shoot including the advances, remunerations and the pre-production work of this untitled film.

The issue has now reached the Film Chamber and the bigwigs are trying hard to convince the director and producer. As the expenses are valued at Rs 12 crores for a 12 day schedule wrapped up, no producer is ready to take over the project. Naga Shaurya is tightlipped after he kept his efforts. Now, the Film Chamber has to sort out the issue for Naga Shaurya to head back and complete the shoot. Naga Shaurya is also in talks with his Rangabali director Pawan for one more film which will be announced soon.