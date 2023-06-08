Naga Shaurya’s Rangabali Teaser: Out-and-out Entertainer

Advertisement

Hero Naga Shaurya is coming up with an out-and-out entertainer Rangabali which is set in the backdrop of a village. Yukti Thareja is the leading lady opposite Naga Shaurya in the movie directed by debutant Pawan Basamsetti.

The film’s teaser has been unveiled today and it gives the impression that Rangabali is an out-and-out entertainer. Naga Shaurya is introduced as an irresponsible youngster who is scolded all the time by his father who owns a medical shop. He adores a doctor who too likes him.

Although the teaser doesn’t reveal the storyline, it surely entertains with a good number of fun elements. Naga Shaurya looked buoyant in the teaser. Satya and gang give comic relief. Yukti Thareja is beautiful. Overall, the teaser promises the movie will enthuse the masses as well as the families.

The film produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri on SLV Cinemas banner will arrive in cinemas on July 7th.