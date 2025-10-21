Naga Vamsi about War 2 Debacle

Young Tollywood producer S Naga Vamsi has delivered some of the biggest hits in the recent years. He was extremely confident on NTR’s War 2 and he bagged the entire Telugu rights of the film. His speech went viral during the pre-release event of the film. War 2 failed to live up to the expectations and the film was badly rejected. Naga Vamsi was brutally trolled across social media and he even admitted his mistake. During the promotions of his upcoming release Mass Jathara, Naga Vamsi responded about the debacle of War 2.

“Everyone makes mistakes and it happened with War 2. NTR garu and I believed Aditya Chopra and Yashraj Films. I was targeted after the failure. Aditya Chopra happens to be the biggest producer of the country. We believed him and War 2 became a misfire. I was trolled and I had to take the trolling. One happy thing is I was trolled for a film that was not produced by me” told Naga Vamsi about the failure of War 2. The film marked the debut of NTR to Hindi cinema and Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani played the other lead roles.