x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Naga Vamsi bags War 2 Telugu Rights

Published on July 1, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Banakacharla Project: CM Revanth Reddy suspicious of BJP
image
Dil Raju gets a Warning from Mega Fans
image
Obituary: We will miss your guidance Pattabhiramgaru
image
Naga Vamsi bags War 2 Telugu Rights
image
Aishwarya Rai’s Advice for Abhishek Bachchan

Naga Vamsi bags War 2 Telugu Rights

Ace Producer S Naga Vamsi is also distributing films as per his choice. Though he is quite busy as a producer, he acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of NTR’s Devara last year showing his love for Tarak. The film made decent profits for all the distributors associated with Naga Vamsi. The young producer has now acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan and NTR in the lead roles. Though YRF wanted to release the film on their own, Vamsi quoted a big amount and he bagged the Telugu rights of War 2.

Naga Vamsi has offered a fancy price for the rights of War 2. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji is high on expectations and it will release on August 14th. The last song is currently being shot in Mumbai from today. War 2 will head for a clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie and the film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj also releases on August 14th. Asian Suniel, Bunny Vas and Dil Raju acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of Coolie. The biggest clash at the box-office is ahead.

Next Obituary: We will miss your guidance Pattabhiramgaru Previous Aishwarya Rai’s Advice for Abhishek Bachchan
else

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju gets a Warning from Mega Fans
image
Naga Vamsi bags War 2 Telugu Rights
image
Aishwarya Rai’s Advice for Abhishek Bachchan

Latest

image
Banakacharla Project: CM Revanth Reddy suspicious of BJP
image
Dil Raju gets a Warning from Mega Fans
image
Obituary: We will miss your guidance Pattabhiramgaru
image
Naga Vamsi bags War 2 Telugu Rights
image
Aishwarya Rai’s Advice for Abhishek Bachchan

Most Read

image
Banakacharla Project: CM Revanth Reddy suspicious of BJP
image
Obituary: We will miss your guidance Pattabhiramgaru
image
CM Revanth Reddy serious on Pashamylaram tragedy

Related Articles

Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards