Naga Vamsi bags War 2 Telugu Rights

Ace Producer S Naga Vamsi is also distributing films as per his choice. Though he is quite busy as a producer, he acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of NTR’s Devara last year showing his love for Tarak. The film made decent profits for all the distributors associated with Naga Vamsi. The young producer has now acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan and NTR in the lead roles. Though YRF wanted to release the film on their own, Vamsi quoted a big amount and he bagged the Telugu rights of War 2.

Naga Vamsi has offered a fancy price for the rights of War 2. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji is high on expectations and it will release on August 14th. The last song is currently being shot in Mumbai from today. War 2 will head for a clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie and the film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj also releases on August 14th. Asian Suniel, Bunny Vas and Dil Raju acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of Coolie. The biggest clash at the box-office is ahead.