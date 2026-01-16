Naga Vamsi calls it the Most Satisfying Sankranthi

Young Tollywood producer S Naga Vamsi has seen several ups and downs last year. He lost big money after tasting debacles and he was extremely confident on Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju that was released during Sankranthi. The film was well promoted and it received a good set of theatres in this heavy Sankranthi competition. The film opened on a super strong note and it is collecting big money all over. The team celebrated the success today and Naga Vamsi turned emotional.

“After six years, this is my Most Satisfying Sankranthi. Last year, Daaku Maharaj was a big hit but there was no satisfaction from my distributors’ side. We were not 100 percent satisfied last year though we made a technically strong film. But this year, it is quite satisfying after Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that was released in 2020. I thank the audience and I am grateful to them for making Anaganaga Oka Raju a super hit. Media also wanted my film to be a super hit this year and I thank them also. All my fellow producers wanted my film to be successful. We could withstand the heavy competition during this holiday season” told Naga Vamsi.

Anaganaga Oka Raju is directed by Maari and the film featured Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles.