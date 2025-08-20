x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Naga Vamsi is Back in His Style

Published on August 20, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Centre Introduces Online Gaming Bill 2025, Sajjanar Welcomes Move
image
‘Vyooham’ producer gets arrested by AP police
image
Prasanth Varma’s Hurry pushes all his Projects
image
Konda Surekha vs Party Leaders
image
Naga Vamsi is Back in His Style

Naga Vamsi is Back in His Style

Young producer S Naga Vamsi is the busiest producer of Telugu cinema with a number of films in production. He suffered a huge setback after he acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of NTR’s Bollywood outing War 2. Vamsi was over confident on the film and he made strong comments during the pre-release event of the film. War 2 ended up as a disaster and Naga Vamsi was badly targeted. He was brutally trolled and there were thousands of posts that he is missing and flew off to Dubai. Some of them speculated that he would stay away from social media for a year.

Vamsi is back in his style and he posted “Enti nannu chala miss avthunattu unnaru. Vamsi adi, Vamsi idi ani gripping narratives tho full hadavidi nadustundi. Parledu, X lo manchi writers unnaru. Sorry to disappoint you all, but inka aa time raaledu… minimum inko 10-15 years undi. At the cinemas… for the cinema, always! See you all with our next outing #MassJathara, Very Soon!”. His post made it clear that he is here to stay for a long time and he will soon bounce back. He also hinted that his next film Mass Jathara will hit the screens soon.

Next Konda Surekha vs Party Leaders Previous It would be a Long Wait for Dilli and Rolex
else

TRENDING

image
‘Vyooham’ producer gets arrested by AP police
image
Prasanth Varma’s Hurry pushes all his Projects
image
Naga Vamsi is Back in His Style

Latest

image
Centre Introduces Online Gaming Bill 2025, Sajjanar Welcomes Move
image
‘Vyooham’ producer gets arrested by AP police
image
Prasanth Varma’s Hurry pushes all his Projects
image
Konda Surekha vs Party Leaders
image
Naga Vamsi is Back in His Style

Most Read

image
Centre Introduces Online Gaming Bill 2025, Sajjanar Welcomes Move
image
Konda Surekha vs Party Leaders
image
Nellore Aruna Arrested: Beginning of a Bigger Scandal?

Related Articles

Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion