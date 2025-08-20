Naga Vamsi is Back in His Style

Young producer S Naga Vamsi is the busiest producer of Telugu cinema with a number of films in production. He suffered a huge setback after he acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of NTR’s Bollywood outing War 2. Vamsi was over confident on the film and he made strong comments during the pre-release event of the film. War 2 ended up as a disaster and Naga Vamsi was badly targeted. He was brutally trolled and there were thousands of posts that he is missing and flew off to Dubai. Some of them speculated that he would stay away from social media for a year.

Vamsi is back in his style and he posted “Enti nannu chala miss avthunattu unnaru. Vamsi adi, Vamsi idi ani gripping narratives tho full hadavidi nadustundi. Parledu, X lo manchi writers unnaru. Sorry to disappoint you all, but inka aa time raaledu… minimum inko 10-15 years undi. At the cinemas… for the cinema, always! See you all with our next outing #MassJathara, Very Soon!”. His post made it clear that he is here to stay for a long time and he will soon bounce back. He also hinted that his next film Mass Jathara will hit the screens soon.