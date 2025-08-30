Naga Vamsi is back with a Blockbuster: Kotha Lokah opened on a grand note

Kotha Lokah – Chapter 1: Chandra is a Malayalam superhero film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role. The film, which blends Kerala folklore with modern superhero elements, has also been released in Telugu and other languages. Blockbuster producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi released the film in Telugu grandly under Sithara Entertainments banner.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films and directed by Dominic Arun, the film is a visual extravaganza, fusing mythological grandeur with modern-day action. Lokah is a blockbuster in Malayalam, and it has received a similar reception from Telugu audiences as well.

The film opened on a grand note in Telugu. Even with minimal promotions, the Telugu audience has been flocking to theaters to witness this women-centric superhero film. The word of mouth has been positive, and superb reviews from critics are only raising anticipation to experience it on the big screen.

Currently, the film is trending hourly on BookMyShow, with sensational bookings. It is heading toward massive success in the Telugu states. The bookings for tomorrow also look strong, and everyone is expecting a solid performance in the Telugu states as well. It looks like a good weekend ahead for this superhero film.

The film also stars Premalu fame Naslen, Sandy and others in key roles. Backed by a strong script from Dominic Arun, with additional screenplay by Santhy Balachandran, the film boasts world-class action. International stunt choreographer Yannick Ben lends his expertise, creating breathtaking fight sequences, while Jakes Bejoy’s pulsating score and Nimish Ravi’s striking visuals elevate the film.