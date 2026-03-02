x
Movie News

Naga Vamsi’s Big Bet on Ram Charan’s Peddi

Published on March 2, 2026

Naga Vamsi’s Big Bet on Ram Charan’s Peddi

Young producer Naga Vamsi is busy with several films in production. He loves to test his luck as a distributor and become a part of interesting projects. If the latest speculations are to be believed, S Naga Vamsi has acquired the theatrical rights of Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi for East Godavari region. He acquired the rights for a fancy price and he will release the film in East Godavari district. Ram Charan’s Peddi is in the final stages of shoot and there are big expectations on the film.

The makers are quoting record prices for the theatrical deals of the film. Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu and it is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru. Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers are the co-producers. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and AR Rahman is the music director. The makers will release the second single from Peddi today. The rustic sports drama releases on April 30th in theatres.

