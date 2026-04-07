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Home > Movie News

Naga Vamsi’s Big Satire on Supriya

Published on April 7, 2026 by swathy

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Naga Vamsi’s Big Satire on Supriya

Young producer Naga Vamsi is known for his aggressive speeches. He is very outspoken and is known for spilling out facts. During the pre-release event of Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit, Naga Vamsi took a big dig against Supriya Yarlagadda, the producer of Dacoit. He also had a big satire against her. “Supriya garu is known for taking classes for producers for spending big money. These happen during Producer Guild meetings. Now Supriya garu’s Dacoit was in production for 2 years and they worked for 147 working days. Thanks Adivi Sesh for torturing Supriya for two years” told Naga Vamsi.

He also asked Supriya to work with top stars as a producer and continue to work hard. On a satirical note, Naga Vamsi said “She is not aware about the difficulties of producers as she worked with her brother and uncle. She will know the facts after working with top actors and stars. I wish Dacoit a huge success and you have to work with stars and work hard like us. Dacoit featuring Adivi Sesh is slated for April 10th release in theatres.

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