x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Naga Vamsi’s deal with KVN Productions

Published on November 19, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Seven Maoists Killed in Fresh Encounter in Maredumilli Forests
image
Priyadarshi is one of versatile actors – Naga Chaitanya
image
Naga Vamsi’s deal with KVN Productions
image
Tollywood Producers struggling between Budgets and Remunerations
image
Has Everyone Lost Their Mind? Why Glorifying iBomma Ravi Is Dangerous

Naga Vamsi’s deal with KVN Productions

Young producer S Naga Vamsi is also actively distributing films. He distributed films like Devara, War 2 and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The young producer has now inked a deal with KVN Productions on distributing films in Telugu. KVN is all set to produce films on a massive scale in various languages. Naga Vamsi will distribute their films in the Telugu states. He will start it with Vijay’s Jana Nayagan which is slated for January 9th 2026 release.

Naga Vamsi has acquired the theatrical rights of the film for Rs 9 crores on a refundable basis. He will release their upcoming film Toxic featuring Yash in the Telugu states. Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is the last film of the actor as he will be making his full-time political debut. Vijay has a decent market in Telugu and Jana Nayagan will get a decent release after S Naga Vamsi acquired the rights. H Vinoth is the director and Pooaj Hegde, Mamitha Baiju will be seen in other important roles.

Next Priyadarshi is one of versatile actors – Naga Chaitanya Previous Tollywood Producers struggling between Budgets and Remunerations
else

TRENDING

image
Priyadarshi is one of versatile actors – Naga Chaitanya
image
Naga Vamsi’s deal with KVN Productions
image
Tollywood Producers struggling between Budgets and Remunerations

Latest

image
Seven Maoists Killed in Fresh Encounter in Maredumilli Forests
image
Priyadarshi is one of versatile actors – Naga Chaitanya
image
Naga Vamsi’s deal with KVN Productions
image
Tollywood Producers struggling between Budgets and Remunerations
image
Has Everyone Lost Their Mind? Why Glorifying iBomma Ravi Is Dangerous

Most Read

image
Seven Maoists Killed in Fresh Encounter in Maredumilli Forests
image
Telangana Group-2 Selection Scrapped: High Court Orders Fresh Evaluation
image
After AP, now Telangana laps up Whatsapp Governance

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit