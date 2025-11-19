Naga Vamsi’s deal with KVN Productions

Young producer S Naga Vamsi is also actively distributing films. He distributed films like Devara, War 2 and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The young producer has now inked a deal with KVN Productions on distributing films in Telugu. KVN is all set to produce films on a massive scale in various languages. Naga Vamsi will distribute their films in the Telugu states. He will start it with Vijay’s Jana Nayagan which is slated for January 9th 2026 release.

Naga Vamsi has acquired the theatrical rights of the film for Rs 9 crores on a refundable basis. He will release their upcoming film Toxic featuring Yash in the Telugu states. Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is the last film of the actor as he will be making his full-time political debut. Vijay has a decent market in Telugu and Jana Nayagan will get a decent release after S Naga Vamsi acquired the rights. H Vinoth is the director and Pooaj Hegde, Mamitha Baiju will be seen in other important roles.