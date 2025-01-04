x
Naga Vamsi's over Enthusiasm triggers Controversies

Published on January 4, 2025 by swathy

Naga Vamsi’s over Enthusiasm triggers Controversies

Young producer Naga Vamsi has delivered continuous hits in the recent times. Top producer Dil Raju too appreciated him on stage about his achievements. Naga Vamsi is quite aggressive when it comes to promoting his films. His bold statements about his films and film industry went viral. His recent comments about the Hindi performance of Pushpa 2: The Rule did not go well with Bollywood media. He said that Mumbai did not sleep after Pushpa 2: The Rule grossed more than Rs 80 crores in a single day. Though such comments are true, they are not widely accepted and they create controversies.

Being a producer and having a bunch of films, Naga Vamsi should keep his over enthusiasm aside before making public statements. He even lauded his upcoming film Daaku Maharaaj and compared it to the super hit films of Balakrishna. He was trolled by a section of fans on social media for his over enthusiastic words. He should be extra cautious before making such comments or statements in future.

