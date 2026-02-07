Naga Vamsi’s Satires on Vishwak and Anudeep

Young Producer Naga Vamsi is known to speak out of his heart during the promotions and he even passes satires on himself about his films. His next production Funky is releasing next week and the trailer of the film is out. The film is a hilarious entertainer directed by Anudeep KV and Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar played the lead roles. During the trailer launch event today, Naga Vamsi shot satires on Vishwak Sen and Anudeep KV.

Speaking about Vishwak, Naga Vamsi said “Vishwak has changed a lot in the past one year. After taking the mike, he had a habit of scolding everyone on the stage. He was quite arrogant in the past and now, he sounds like Anudeep. Funky will entertain the audience for two hours”.

About Anudeep, Naga Vamsi said “Hope everyone loved the trailer. The film is packed with fun and punches. Anudeep will feel bad but do not expect a story along with emotional sequences in his films.Watch the trailer and the entertainment will not disappoint anyone”.