Naga Vamsi’s Satires on Vishwak and Anudeep

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Naga Vamsi’s Satires on Vishwak and Anudeep

Published on February 7, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Video: Manasa Varanasi Exclusive Interview
image
Naga Vamsi’s Satires on Vishwak and Anudeep
image
Funky trailer: Slapstick Comedy and Serious Entertainment
image
Seetha Payanam Trailer: Emotional Love Ride
image
Chandrababu Naidu’s Delhi Visit Signals Key Turn in Laddu Controversy

Naga Vamsi’s Satires on Vishwak and Anudeep

Young Producer Naga Vamsi is known to speak out of his heart during the promotions and he even passes satires on himself about his films. His next production Funky is releasing next week and the trailer of the film is out. The film is a hilarious entertainer directed by Anudeep KV and Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar played the lead roles. During the trailer launch event today, Naga Vamsi shot satires on Vishwak Sen and Anudeep KV.

Speaking about Vishwak, Naga Vamsi said “Vishwak has changed a lot in the past one year. After taking the mike, he had a habit of scolding everyone on the stage. He was quite arrogant in the past and now, he sounds like Anudeep. Funky will entertain the audience for two hours”.

About Anudeep, Naga Vamsi said “Hope everyone loved the trailer. The film is packed with fun and punches. Anudeep will feel bad but do not expect a story along with emotional sequences in his films.Watch the trailer and the entertainment will not disappoint anyone”.

Next Video: Manasa Varanasi Exclusive Interview Previous Funky trailer: Slapstick Comedy and Serious Entertainment
else

TRENDING

image
Naga Vamsi’s Satires on Vishwak and Anudeep
image
Funky trailer: Slapstick Comedy and Serious Entertainment
image
Seetha Payanam Trailer: Emotional Love Ride

Latest

image
Video: Manasa Varanasi Exclusive Interview
image
Naga Vamsi’s Satires on Vishwak and Anudeep
image
Funky trailer: Slapstick Comedy and Serious Entertainment
image
Seetha Payanam Trailer: Emotional Love Ride
image
Chandrababu Naidu’s Delhi Visit Signals Key Turn in Laddu Controversy

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu’s Delhi Visit Signals Key Turn in Laddu Controversy
image
Amaravati Marks a Historic Moment with Foundation for India’s First Quantum Valley
image
Those Responsible Must Face Atonement: LV Subrahmanyam on Tirumala Laddu Controversy

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026