Nagabandham Padmanabha Swamy Set, A Masterstroke

Young actor Virat Karrna is pulling out all the stops for his second film, Nagabandham, a mythological fantasy being crafted on a monumental scale. Directed by Abhishek Nama and produced by Kishore Annapureddy, the film is fast progressing with its shoot.

At present, the team is filming a significant episode and also a song. For this episode, they erected the majestic Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Hyderabad. Production Designer Ashok Kumar led the creation of the set, which has left onlookers stunned with its intricate detailing and perfect resemblance to the original temple. Those who’ve visited the set have described it as a masterstroke in production design.

Popular choreographer Ganesh Acharya, known for his blockbuster work in Pushpa and Pushpa 2, is helming the choreography for this song. Featuring a big number of dancers alongside Virat Karrna, the sequence is expected to be one of the major highlights in the film. The makers invest a massive 10 Cr on this single episode.

Virat, who already showed promise in his debut Pedha Kapu, has undergone a remarkable transformation for his role in Nagabandham. His rigorous training and beast look have already added to the buzz around the film.

With its rich mythological backdrop, high production values, and a team pulling no punches in making the movie, Nagabandham is shaping up to be one of the biggest entertainers in Indian cinema.