Nagabandham starts promotions with spectacular Ratha Yatra

Abhishek Nama is making a highly ambitious visual spectacle, Nagabandham, with a unique storyline. The story is written exploring the mythological roots, cultural inheritance of India. Virat Karrna is playing the leading role in this film with Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon as leading ladies. The movie team has started their grand Pan-India promotional campaign with Padmanabha Swamy Ratha Yatra in Hyderabad.

The event became a grand success with huge number of people attending it. At the event, Virat Karrna thanked Abhishek Nama for trusting him and castinb in his dream project. He stated that he worked with great commitment to bring the vision of the director along with entire team for over 2 years. He requested audiences to bless them watching movie in theatres.

Abhishek Nama stated that he always envisioned a courageous tale that talks about Indian culture, roots and mythology on a grand scale. He thanked producers Nishitha Nagireddy and Kishore Annapureddy for believing in his vision and spending a huge budget.

He wished that Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Ratha Yatra be the beginning of great Pan-India blockbuster success for this visual spectacle. Nagabandham has huge ensemble of cast and the songs, glimpse have created huge buzz and anticipation across nation. Movie is releasing on 3rd July, worldwide.