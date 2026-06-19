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Home > Movie News

Nagabandham Trailer: A Magnificient Visual Adventure

Published on June 19, 2026 by swathy

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Nagabandham Trailer: A Magnificient Visual Adventure

Abhishek Nama has stated that his Pan-India film, Nagabandham as his dream project and he had been working on it to produce a standout socio-mythological adventure. With Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon in leading roles, the director has realised his dream on big screens on a lavish scale.

The trailer of the film showcases his huge ambition, scale and skill to export audiences into the world of Nagabandham. Each frame is crafted like a painting to describe the story that involves the sacred Nagabandham which is believed to protect ancient treasures.

The movie story explores the idea of Demons looking to capture Brahma Kamalam which will grant every wish they have ever desired. For this treasure, Virat Karrna’s family is tortured and we see him as a Naga Sadhu who is protector of the same riches. The connection between the two and his journey to stop demons forms the crux.

Background Score by Junaid Kumar supports the visuals aptly. Virat Karrna in a role that demands high pshycial fitness and as Nag Sadhu, he delivered a very competent performance. Production values by NIK Studios are stunning and apt for project magnitude. The trailer increases the impression for the film and it promises a visually appealing drama in theatres from 3rd July.

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