Nagabandham: Virat Karnna Becomes Talk Of Industry

Virat Karrna, who made his debut with Peddhakapu in a rugged, rustic avatar, is set to surprise with a strikingly different role in his second outing, Nagabandham. Directed by Abhishek Nama, the film has turned into a defining opportunity for the young actor, and he appears to have seized it with complete conviction.

Virat delivers a performance that feels far beyond his experience. His portrayal of Lord Shiva, in particular, has become the biggest talking point within the industry. Playing a divine character, especially Shiva, demands a rare balance of grace, authority, and spiritual intensity. Virat manages to carry all three effortlessly, looking perfectly suited to the part while bringing the required gravitas and depth.

The teaser of Nagabandham has received an overwhelming response, not only in Telugu but across multiple languages nationwide. The video is currently trending at No.1 on YouTube, drawing massive viewership of 25 M+ within such short time and generating strong buzz around the film.

In only his second directorial venture, Abhishek Nama has shown remarkable command over world-building and character writing, particularly in shaping Virat Karrna’s role. His vision is earning appreciation, as not many expected such scale and execution from a relatively less-experienced team.

Producers Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy have mounted the project on a grand canvas without compromising on budget. The scale is visible in every frame, and the response so far clearly reflects the rising anticipation surrounding the film.