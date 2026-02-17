x
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nagabandham: Virat Karnna Becomes Talk Of Industry

Published on February 17, 2026 by swathy

Nagabandham: Virat Karnna Becomes Talk Of Industry

Virat Karrna, who made his debut with Peddhakapu in a rugged, rustic avatar, is set to surprise with a strikingly different role in his second outing, Nagabandham. Directed by Abhishek Nama, the film has turned into a defining opportunity for the young actor, and he appears to have seized it with complete conviction.

Virat delivers a performance that feels far beyond his experience. His portrayal of Lord Shiva, in particular, has become the biggest talking point within the industry. Playing a divine character, especially Shiva, demands a rare balance of grace, authority, and spiritual intensity. Virat manages to carry all three effortlessly, looking perfectly suited to the part while bringing the required gravitas and depth.

The teaser of Nagabandham has received an overwhelming response, not only in Telugu but across multiple languages nationwide. The video is currently trending at No.1 on YouTube, drawing massive viewership of 25 M+ within such short time and generating strong buzz around the film.

In only his second directorial venture, Abhishek Nama has shown remarkable command over world-building and character writing, particularly in shaping Virat Karrna’s role. His vision is earning appreciation, as not many expected such scale and execution from a relatively less-experienced team.

Producers Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy have mounted the project on a grand canvas without compromising on budget. The scale is visible in every frame, and the response so far clearly reflects the rising anticipation surrounding the film.

