Nagabandham: Virat Stands Tall As Storm Rages On

Nagabandham continues to raise curiosity, and the latest poster only fuels the fire. Director Abhishek Nama presents Virat Karrna in a raw, elemental moment- one that feels pulled straight from a mythic battleground.

In this new poster, Virat commands the frame. Rain lashes down as he stands unwavering, every muscle sharply defined under streaks of light. A colossal cobra is seen around his arm, with its hood raised high, echoing both danger and divine power. The duo feels less like man and serpent, and more like two forces bound by destiny. Virat clutches an ancient blade across his chest. Behind him, the world appears split between two extremes- a fiery battlefield blazing with chaos on one side, and a violent ocean swallowing the horizon on the other.

With shooting wrapped and post-production nearing completion, the team at NIK Studios is pushing hard to elevate the film’s grand scale. Top VFX houses in India are crafting the visual canvas, and their work is already palpable in the glimpse and the songs.

On the release front, Zee Studios has secured the Hindi rights, ensuring wide exposure in northern markets, while Amazon Prime Video holds the OTT rights and Star Maa takes charge of Telugu satellite.

As promotions gear up for the final leg, Nagabandham looks set to storm into theatres on July 3rd with scale, style, and unmissable spectacle.