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Home > Movie News

Nagabandham’s Sura Promo: Visually Stunning

Published on April 17, 2026 by swathy

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Nagabandham’s Sura Promo: Visually Stunning

Nagabandham’s Sura Promo

The Secret Treasure, directed by Abhishek Nama and starring Virat Karrna, is shaping up as a grand blend of mythology and action mounted on an impressive scale.

The makers have now unveiled the promo of the film’s second single, Sura Sura, which is set for release on the 19th of this month.

Going by the promo, the song is designed as a lively wedding celebration number, packed with colorful visuals and high-energy choreography by Ganesh Acharya.

Composers Junaid Kumar and Abhe infuse the track with an engaging mix of folk and contemporary sounds, giving it a foot-tapping vibe.

The song brings together a dynamic lineup of singers including Anurag Kulkarni, Kaala Bhairava, Mangli, Sahithi Chaganti, Kanakavva, and Nalgonda Gaddar, adding to its celebratory appeal.

Virat Karrna impresses with his energetic dance moves, joined by Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon, along with a large ensemble of background dancers, amplifying the grandeur of the song.

Following the strong response to the devotional first single Namo Re, Sura Sura promises to add a refreshing, festive flavor to the album. We need to wait for two more days to witness the full song, along with its stunning visuals.

Produced by NIK Studios, the film is slated for a theatrical release on July 3rd.

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