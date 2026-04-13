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Home > Movie News

Nagabandham’s Wedding Anthem Sura Sura Loading

Published on April 13, 2026 by nymisha

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Nagabandham’s Wedding Anthem Sura Sura Loading

Young hero Virat Karrna will next be seen in a larger-than-life period and mythological flick Nagabandham, directed by Abhishek Nama on NIK Studios, made strong impression with its glimpse followed by first single Namo Re. Now, the makers announced to launch the second single Sura Sura on the 19th of this month.

Composed by Junaid Kumar and Abhe, Sura Sura is going to be a vivacious wedding celebration track, with choreography done by none other than Ganesh Acharya. A dynamic group of singers including Anurag Kulkarni, Kaala Bhairava, Mangli, Sahithi Chaganti, Kanakavva, and Nalgonda Gaddar adds depth and energy to the number, making it a true celebratory ensemble.

The film Nagabandham is gearing up for its theatrical release on July 3rd.

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