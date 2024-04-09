Nagabandhanam: A Journey Into World Of Magic, Adventure

It’s the trend of making films with spiritual aspects in Tollywood and many movies under the genre turned out to be big hits in recent times. Freshly, Abhishek Nama announced a new film which is set to give a mighty experience.

Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures will direct and produce the movie which had its title announced today on Ugadi occasion. Nagabandhanam is the title finalized for the movie. The title glimpse promises a thrilling quest for Lord Vishnu’s treasure. Avinash who shot to fame with KGF appeared as an Aghori.

The glimpse guarantees an immersive journey into a world of magic, mystery, and adventure. The high-budget production and technical standards further heighten the inquisitiveness for the movie.

Along with Abhishek Pictures, Thunder Studios bankroll the project to be released at Pan India level in 2025. Soundar Rajan S and Abhe will take care of music and camera departments respectively.