Nagarjuna and Allari Naresh multi-starrer on Cards

Nagarjuna after a series of failures started looking for a better film to bounce back at the box office. Dhamaka writer Prasanna Kumar impressed the actor and he was asked to get back with the final draft at the earliest. The film is said to be a periodic drama based on the 70s and 80s time periods. The latest development on the film is that Nagarjuna finalized Prasanna’s script and Allari Naresh is locked to play a key role in the film.

Prasanna Kumar suggested the talented actor Allari Naresh for the role. The film is going to be produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screens and is going to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 50 Cr. Earlier there were reports saying that Nagarjuna will work with Mohan Raja and after ‘Ghost’ ended up as a disaster, the actor started looking for new scripts and he finalized Prasanna Kumar’s project.