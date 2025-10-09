x
Nagarjuna brings back his favourite heroine

Published on October 9, 2025 by nymisha

Nagarjuna brings back his favourite heroine

Akkineni Nagarjuna often openly expresses his admiration for yesteryear actress Tabu with whom he and his family share a great rapport. Their on-screen chemistry started with the iconic family entertainer Ninne Pelladatha and later blossomed with films like Sisndiri and Aavida Maa Aavide. Despite not working again with her Tabu turned out a close friend to Nagarjuna and they are regarded as one of the most loved pair’s in Tollywood.

After many years, Nagarjuna and Tabu are going to reunite for a landmark film. It is a known fact that Nagarjuna’s 100th film has just commenced the shooting formalities. The film which is tentatively titled King 100 will see Tabu in a prominent role as per latest reports in Tollywood circles. Tabu will not play a glamorous character but she is going to portray a meaty role in the narrative.

Tabu recently resumed her career down South by taking up strong and author backed roles. She already signed director Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming with Vijay Sethupathi. She now agreed to come on board for Nagarjuna’s 100th film, hinting that she is ready take up challenging roles that suits her age and persona.

Nag’s 100th will feature two heroines and other supporting cast. Directed by Tamil filmmaker Ra Karthik, the film is aiming for release mid next year.

