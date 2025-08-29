x
Nagarjuna Disappoints Akkineni Fans

Published on August 29, 2025 by sankar

Nagarjuna Disappoints Akkineni Fans

King Nagarjuna celebrated his 66th birthday today and his fans flocked to his residence in huge numbers. Nag took his time to waive at his fans and spent time with them. His fans are delighted as the actor impressed the audience and his fans as Deepak in Kubera and Simon in Coolie. It is like a comeback for Nag after years. There are a lot of speculations that the 100th film of Nagarjuna will be made official today. Nag also during a recent interview discussed about his 100th film saying that the big announcement is near.

But there was no announcement made today and this turned out to be a huge disappointment for Akkineni fans. They were all excited about the big announcement but there is no reason disclosed about why the announcement was not made. The pre-production work of the film is happening at a faster pace and there would be no big occasion other than Nagarjuna’s birthday to announce his 100th film. But the announcement did not come out today. Nag is tight-lipped and even the Tollywood circles are surprised about the silence.

Previous Mowgli 2025 Glimpse: Fiercest Battle Waged For Love
