x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nagarjuna in a Remake?

Published on July 7, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ravi Teja’s Nephew Maadhav’s Debut With Maremma
image
Last chance for PJR’s son to revive political career
image
Shocker: Sharwanand’s Three Films in Financial Mess
image
Nagarjuna in a Remake?
image
Tollywood Second Half 2025: Biggest Bets Loading

Nagarjuna in a Remake?

King Nagarjuna did not score a solid hit as a solo hero. He was seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and played crucial roles in Dhanush’s Kubera and Rajinikanth’s Coolie. His performance in Kubera was received on a positive note and Nag is in plans to take up many more such roles. There is discussion going on about the 100th film of Nagarjuna. Tamil director Karthik will helm the project that will be produced by Annapurna Studios.

As per the latest development, Nagarjuna is keen to take up one more film and it is a remake. Nagarjuna is convinced with the content in the Tamil film Ayothi which had Sashikumar playing the lead role. Trident Arts are the producers and the talks for the remake are currently going on. Nag loved the emotional content in Ayothi and he has plans to remake the film. For now, two new films are under discussion. Marking his birthday on August 29th, the announcements about his new films will be made.

Next Shocker: Sharwanand’s Three Films in Financial Mess Previous Tollywood Second Half 2025: Biggest Bets Loading
else

TRENDING

image
Ravi Teja’s Nephew Maadhav’s Debut With Maremma
image
Shocker: Sharwanand’s Three Films in Financial Mess
image
Nagarjuna in a Remake?

Latest

image
Ravi Teja’s Nephew Maadhav’s Debut With Maremma
image
Last chance for PJR’s son to revive political career
image
Shocker: Sharwanand’s Three Films in Financial Mess
image
Nagarjuna in a Remake?
image
Tollywood Second Half 2025: Biggest Bets Loading

Most Read

image
Last chance for PJR’s son to revive political career
image
Revanth Reddy to Visit Delhi for Key Official and Political Discussions
image
KTR’s secret meeting with Lokesh, Any chance ?

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie