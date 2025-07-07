Nagarjuna in a Remake?

King Nagarjuna did not score a solid hit as a solo hero. He was seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and played crucial roles in Dhanush’s Kubera and Rajinikanth’s Coolie. His performance in Kubera was received on a positive note and Nag is in plans to take up many more such roles. There is discussion going on about the 100th film of Nagarjuna. Tamil director Karthik will helm the project that will be produced by Annapurna Studios.

As per the latest development, Nagarjuna is keen to take up one more film and it is a remake. Nagarjuna is convinced with the content in the Tamil film Ayothi which had Sashikumar playing the lead role. Trident Arts are the producers and the talks for the remake are currently going on. Nag loved the emotional content in Ayothi and he has plans to remake the film. For now, two new films are under discussion. Marking his birthday on August 29th, the announcements about his new films will be made.