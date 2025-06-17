Nagarjuna is all agog about Coolie, here is why ?

A much has been talked about Rajinikanth’s upcoming action saga Coolie. While it appears to be a common pre-release frenzy just like any other Rajinikanth’s film, the anticipation for Coolie on ground has reached the next level because of its director Lokesh Kanagaraj who has proven track record for dishing out spectacular and stylish commercial potboilers. Moreover, the presence of Tollywood top star Nagarjuna is another selling point for this thriller.

Nagarjuna is much elated playing a negative character for the first time in his career. He confirmed during his recent media interaction that he will be seen as a villain in this film. He described the experience as liberating and recounted how the Vikram director approached him with the idea of playing a nemesis to his lead protagonist. “Lokesh approached and instantly asked me whether I was comfortable playing a negative role or not and added if he wasn’t comfortable, they could simply sip a cup of tea and leave the conversation”, added Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna acknowledged that there was no pressure playing his role in Coolie. He said his role in Coolie is an antithesis to the one he portrayed in Kuberaa. He said Lokesh presented him like a charming villain. ” I asked him a couple of times if he was sur he wanted me to behave a certain way and whether people really acted like and Lokesh would say, ‘Yes sir, people are very evil”.

Coolie features an ensemble cast with actors like Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica, Kaali Venkat and others. The film is slated for release on August 14th.