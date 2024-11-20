Nagarjuna Makes Rare Comment About Sobhita Dhulipala

Nagarjuna, the well-known Telugu actor, spoke highly of his soon-to-be daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala. Sobhita is set to marry Naga Chaitanya in December. Nagarjuna shared that he has known Sobhita for a long time, even before she started dating Naga Chaitanya. He described her as a lovely and peaceful person who lives life on her own terms. Nagarjuna also praised Sobhita’s career choices, stating that she decides what roles to take on and is content with her decisions. He expressed that he has received a lot of warmth from Sobhita and can see how happy she and Naga Chaitanya are together. Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged in August, and they are reportedly set to have their wedding at Annapurna Studios, which is owned by Nagarjuna.

Last month, the actress participated in the Raayi Pasupu Danchatam ceremony. For this religious event, she wore a traditional silk saree, accessorized with gold jewelry, and had minimal makeup. In her caption, she wrote, “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam. And so it begins!”. The wedding will take place on December 4th in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Naga Chaitanya is busy wrapping up the shoot of Thandel directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film is slated for February 7th release.