Nagarjuna meets AP CM Jagan on film industry issues

Veteran Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday. Nagarjuna had a prior appointment with the CM as he visited his residence which surprised many film folks.

Nagarjuna had flown off to meet Jagan at his residence in Tadepalli. It is also reported that Nagarjuna and a few other producers took a special flight to Vijayawada, as they had been granted a permit to meet him. Apparently, the meeting went on for over two hours.

Some Telugu film industry people believe that Nagarjuna had always been optimistic about ongoing issues like online ticketing and theatres, and hence these things were discussed during the meeting. On the contrary, some other people from the film circles also said that Nagarjuna met Jagan for a personal issue.

Though the motive behind Nagarjuna’s sudden meet with the CM is unknown, what is known to all is about the ongoing ticket prices in the state. Post-Covid, the Andhra Pradesh government had ordered to reduce the prices of the movie tickets, which was not received well by the theatre owners, and other businessmen who are dependant on this trade.

Several other actors like Chiranjeevi, along with directors and producers had raised this issue, and tried to explain to the state government but to no avail. Now that Nagarjuna has met the CM, the industry folks are hopeful that existing issues would be resolved.