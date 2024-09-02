Nagarjuna misses NBK Celebrations

Nandamuri Balakrishna completed 50 years in Telugu cinema and the grand NBK 50 Years Celebrations are held in a grand manner last night in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nani along with the directors and producers who worked with Balakrishna were present for the grand celebrations. There were speculations that Akkineni Nagarjuna will attend the event but he missed the event. Everyone is aware about the differences between Balakrishna and Nagarjun from the past few years. It is heard that Nag will attend the NBK 50 Years Celebrations but it did not happen. This makes it clear that the differences would continue. None from the Akkineni family attended the celebrations.

Balakrishna was seen cheering his fans and the audience who attended the celebrations. It was a full house despite heavy rains. There were speculations that Allu Arjun will attend the event but he missed it. On the work front, Balayya is shooting for an untitled mass entertainer directed by Bobby Kolli. The makers of the film are in plans to release it for Sankranthi 2025. Balakrishna will soon work with Boyapati Srinu again and the film is said to be the sequel for Akhanda.