Nagarjuna moves Delhi HC over Personality Rights

After Bollywood celebrities like Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Karan Johar, popular Tollywood actor Nagarjuna also sought a legal relief over infringement of personality rights. The Coolie star has reportedly filed a suit in Delhi High Court seeking protection of his name, image, voice and other distinctive personality attributes. On Thursday, the Court said that it will pass necessary orders safeguarding his personality and publicity rights.

Through his suit, Nagarjuna asserted that his persona was being misused for selling merchandise for illegal commercial purposes and also sought protection from using his image in pornographic content through Artificial Intelligence. Advocates representing Nagarjuna filed the suit and prayed for stern action against those who are behind this unsavory practice.

Responding on Nagarjuna’s plea, Justice Tejas Karia said the Court would issue directives to takedown the URLs which are resorting such misuse of identity and asked him to submit any such websites for taking further course of action. This legal development follows similar recent incidents when several Bollywood artists also approached the same court over unauthorised use of their identity.

In all cases so far, the Court has passed injunction orders restraining the unauthorised use of celebrities’ personality rights. Many such sites were immediately blocked. The Counsel of Nagarjuna contended that the actor has a considerable reputation and also won numerous laurels for his contribution to the field of arts. With the advent of AI, many such fake and artificial content has been making rounds on social media platforms. So, film actors are approaching the legal forums to curb the misuse.

Nagarjuna is currently busy hosting Big Boss Season 9 in Telugu. He will soon start working on his landmark 100th film