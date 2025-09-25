x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nagarjuna moves Delhi HC over Personality Rights

Published on September 25, 2025 by snehith

TRENDING

image
Nagarjuna moves Delhi HC over Personality Rights
image
Lokesh Earns World Bank Praise for Transforming Education in Andhra Pradesh
image
Thaman gets a Thumbs Up from PK Fans
image
CI Sends Legal Notice to CM Chandrababu – Assembly Set to Discuss Controversial Move Today
image
Rishab Shetty’s pay for Kantara: Chapter 1

Nagarjuna moves Delhi HC over Personality Rights

After Bollywood celebrities like Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Karan Johar, popular Tollywood actor Nagarjuna also sought a legal relief over infringement of personality rights. The Coolie star has reportedly filed a suit in Delhi High Court seeking protection of his name, image, voice and other distinctive personality attributes. On Thursday, the Court said that it will pass necessary orders safeguarding his personality and publicity rights.

Through his suit, Nagarjuna asserted that his persona was being misused for selling merchandise for illegal commercial purposes and also sought protection from using his image in pornographic content through Artificial Intelligence. Advocates representing Nagarjuna filed the suit and prayed for stern action against those who are behind this unsavory practice.

Responding on Nagarjuna’s plea, Justice Tejas Karia said the Court would issue directives to takedown the URLs which are resorting such misuse of identity and asked him to submit any such websites for taking further course of action. This legal development follows similar recent incidents when several Bollywood artists also approached the same court over unauthorised use of their identity.

In all cases so far, the Court has passed injunction orders restraining the unauthorised use of celebrities’ personality rights. Many such sites were immediately blocked. The Counsel of Nagarjuna contended that the actor has a considerable reputation and also won numerous laurels for his contribution to the field of arts. With the advent of AI, many such fake and artificial content has been making rounds on social media platforms. So, film actors are approaching the legal forums to curb the misuse.

Nagarjuna is currently busy hosting Big Boss Season 9 in Telugu. He will soon start working on his landmark 100th film

Previous Lokesh Earns World Bank Praise for Transforming Education in Andhra Pradesh
else

TRENDING

image
Nagarjuna moves Delhi HC over Personality Rights
image
Thaman gets a Thumbs Up from PK Fans
image
Rishab Shetty’s pay for Kantara: Chapter 1

Latest

image
Nagarjuna moves Delhi HC over Personality Rights
image
Lokesh Earns World Bank Praise for Transforming Education in Andhra Pradesh
image
Thaman gets a Thumbs Up from PK Fans
image
CI Sends Legal Notice to CM Chandrababu – Assembly Set to Discuss Controversial Move Today
image
Rishab Shetty’s pay for Kantara: Chapter 1

Most Read

image
Lokesh Earns World Bank Praise for Transforming Education in Andhra Pradesh
image
CI Sends Legal Notice to CM Chandrababu – Assembly Set to Discuss Controversial Move Today
image
Telugu Thalli To Telangana Thalli Flyover – Will the People Accept It?

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions