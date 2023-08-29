Nagarjuna’s Next Titled Naa Saami Ranga

Today Nag is turning 64 years old today. On his birthday, the makers of his next film have announced his next project officially. With this film choreographer Vijay Binni will make his directorial debut. Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen will produce the film lavishly. The film is titled as ‘Naa Saami Ranga’.

Makers have released a glimpse along with the title, Nagarjuna was seen with a rugged look with a beard and messy hair. He is uber cool in the messy look and the glimpse hints that the Naa Saami Ranga is a mass entertainer. The film will be out for Sankranti 2024. Oscar and National Award Winner MM Keeravani is composing music.