Nagarjuna steps down for Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s God Father and Nagarjuna’s The Ghost are heading for a direct clash and both these films are announced for October 5th release. Trade circles are surprised about the clash as the veteran actors share a close bonding. As it is a long weekend and the Dasara festival falling on October 5th, Nagarjuna is said to have moved his film The Ghost to Friday and the film releases on October 7th. Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna had a conversation over the call after which the decision was taken.

The Ghost is a stylish action entertainer that is directed by Praveen Sattaru. The trailer of the film was released in advance and there are good expectations on the film. Sonal Chauhan is the heroine and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP are the producers. God Father is the official remake of Lucifer and it is directed by Mohan Raja. Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Satyadev played the lead roles. Mega Super Good Films bankrolled God Father and the promotions will start this week.