Nagarjuna takes the spotlight ahead of ‘Coolie’ release

Of late, seasoned Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna has been the cynosure of moviegoers in South India. Despite not doing a straight hero oriented film after his last outing Naa Saami Ranga, Nag managed to stay in the limelight by doing solid character roles in multi-starrers. His dynamic act in Sekhar Kammula’s soul-stirring drama Kuberaa brought him immense plaudits and overwhelming positive feedback.

Now, he is once again in the spotlight because of Rajinikanth’s Coolie which is gearing up for release on August 14th. Nagarjuna is playing the role of a fiery antagonist named Simon in this Lokesh Kanagaraj directional. Though it was initially speculated that Nag might be seen in a cameo role, it later turned out that he would be playing a full fledged role with substantial screen presence.

While the first look posters presented him as an ultra stylish and dapper villain, the theatrical trailer has made it clear that Nagarjuna’s character will have equal importance with that of Rajinikanth. Nag’s age defying looks and solid screen presence dominated all other actors in the trailer. He has now become a talking point everywhere and moviegoers are now rooting for his entry in the film.

Nagarjuna never tried a negative shade in his career so far. Hence, his gutsy decision to portray a grey character made a huge difference to his image. Tamil audiences are also eagerly awaiting to see him take on Rajinikanth in the action extravaganza. If Lokesh Kanagaraj manages to present Nag in a never-before-seen avatar, there are strong chances that audience will go bonkers after seeing his character.