Nagarjuna to lock horns with Rajinikanth?

King Nagarjuna has been playing interesting roles in the films featuring star actors. He played important roles in Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Dhanush’s Kubera. He is also paid huge remuneration for his roles in these films. Nagarjuna is preparing himself for his 100th project. The latest buzz is that Nagarjuna is considered to play the role of the lead antagonist in Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Jailer 2.

Nagarjuna has been approached to essay the role of the lead villain in Jailer 2 and Nag is yet to reveal his decision. The talks are currently going on and an announcement will be made soon. The shoot of Jailer 2 commenced recently and a long schedule has been completed in Kerala. Ramya Krishna, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and others will reprise their roles. Made on a record budget, Jailer 2 will release during summer next year. Nelson is the director and Sun Pictures are the producers of Jailer 2. Rumors say that Balakrishna is essaying the role of a cop.