Nagarjuna Wins Major Relief from Delhi High Court

Published on October 1, 2025 by Sanyogita

Nagarjuna Wins Major Relief from Delhi High Court

Tollywood veteran Nagarjuna has received significant relief from the Delhi High Court today. The actor had approached the court after discovering that several websites were using his name, images, and personality traits without permission. In his petition, Nagarjuna argued that his personal and moral rights were being violated, and he requested the court to permanently restrain companies from misusing his identity. The court agreed with his concerns and issued strong interim orders.

According to the directive, websites are prohibited from exploiting Nagarjuna’s photos, name, or any of his features in a way that suggests endorsement of products or services without his consent. The court observed that such unauthorized use not only provides unfair financial gain to others but also threatens an individual’s right to live with dignity. The bench noted that any attempt to portray him in misleading, offensive, or inappropriate contexts could cause serious harm to his reputation. The court emphasized that misuse of a celebrity’s personality amounts to a direct attack on their goodwill and legacy.

In its order, the High Court instructed ten websites accused of misusing Nagarjuna’s name and images, some allegedly linked to obscene content, to remove or block the offending URLs within 72 hours of receiving notice. The court also directed the central government to ensure compliance with its ruling.

Next Zubeen Garg’s Manager Siddhartha Sharma Arrested in Death Case Previous Nayanthara Radiates Elegance As Sasirekha In MSG
