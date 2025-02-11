x
Home > Movie News

Nagarjuna’s Emotional Words for Fans and Allu Aravind

Published on February 11, 2025 by swathy

Nagarjuna’s Emotional Words for Fans and Allu Aravind

Akkineni heroes have been facing tough times for the past few years. Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil have delivered some of the biggest debacles in the recent years and their fans are waiting with patience. Then came Thandel and Naga Chaitanya is widely appreciated for his performance and a perfect comeback. Nagarjuna attended the success meet as a special guest and he has been quite emotional. He first thanked Allu Aravind for giving Thandel to Naga Chaitanya and he left his son in praise for his outstanding performance.

“This is the beginning for 2025. Thank you Akkineni fans for your patience and thank you for supporting us in the tough times. Allu Aravind garu, thank you for giving Thandel. I am a proud father now. Everyone is praising the performance of Chaitanya during climax but he lived up to the expectations throughout the film” told Nagarjuna. Allu Aravind thanked Sobitha for making it to the event along with Naga Chaitanya for the first time after their wedding. Nagarjuna also appreciated the entire team of Thandel. The film’s leading lady Sai Pallavi has missed the success meet of the film and the reasons are unknown.

