Naidu appoints MLC Srikanth as incharge of Kuppam

Former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu appointed MLC Kancharla Srikanth as incharge for the Kuppam Assembly constituency. Chandrababu Naidu also appointed a 23-member committee to assist Srikanth in the constituency.

The move was to check the ruling YSR Congress which has been claiming that it would defeat Naidu in Kuppam in the next election. The TDP chief had already constructed a house in Kuppam town and he and his son Lokesh are in constant touch with the party leaders in the constituency.

Naidu’s recent visit to the constituency was a big hit with a large number of party activists and the general public participating. The electrifying rally infused new lease of life into the party who were upset with the party’s defeat in the municipal and local body elections.

Chandrababu Naidu had toured Kuppam for five times in the last three years and is in touch with the local party leaders. Even Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari and Lokesh’s wife Brahmani are also in touch with the local leaders, giving them the required support.

Chandrababu Naidu had given a fitting counter to the ruling party leaders on Kuppam and gave a counter call to his TDP ranks asking why not Pulivendula. Chandrababu Naidu had set his eyes on Pulivendula Assembly constituency which is now represented by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The party had registered its first victory in Pulivendula with the election of Graduate MLC from here. Local former MLC B Tech Ravi is in full control of the party in Pulivendula and he is said to be getting ready to challenge Jagan Mohan Reddy from Pulivendula in the next election.

With the new initiatives and measures, the TDP cadre in Kuppam is confident now of retaining the seat and sending him to the Assembly from here for the eight consecutive term.