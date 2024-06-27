x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Food To Eat Before Booze
Food To Eat Before Booze
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images
Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images
Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions
Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions
Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue
Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue
Sree Leela Vintage Essence
Sree Leela Vintage Essence
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
View all stories
Home > Politics > Naidu bats for Bharat Rathna for Ramoji Rao

Naidu bats for Bharat Rathna for Ramoji Rao

Published on June 27, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Konda Surekha receiving severe backlash
image
Samantha responds on ongoing controversy
image
Pawan Kalyan Interview with Tamil News Channel: Politics, Religion, and Cultural Identity
image
Diya makes Suriya and Jyotika Proud
image
Nagarjuna’s swift response to Konda Surekha’s Comments

Naidu bats for Bharat Rathna for Ramoji Rao

Spread the love

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday demanded that Eenadu Group former chairman Cherukuri Ramoji Rao be given Bharat Rathna. He should get Bharat Rathna along with N T Rama Rao, he said.

Addressing a memorial meeting of Ramoji Rao in Vijayawada, Chandrababu Naidu said that the government would name a road in Amaravati after Ramoji Rao. He further said that Ramoji Rao Chitra Nagar would come up in Visakhapatnam in the honour of Ramoji Rao.

He said that Ramoji Rao had suggested the name of Amaravati for the new capital. He explained how Ramoji Rao visualized Amaravati in the days to come. He said that he named the new capital as Amaravati only after Ramoji Rao’s suggestion. He said he would develop Amaravati as visualized by Ramoji Rao.

He said that Ramoji Rao had started the Eenadu paper and made it number 1 paper in the Telugu states for 40 years. Similarly, he started the TV channels and made them successful, Chandrababu Naidu said. He also recalled Ramoji Rao’s contribution in building Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, which had become the icon for the Telugu states.

Earlier, deputy chief minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan paid rich tributes to Ramoji Rao. He favoured installation of Ramoji Rao’s statue in Amaravati. He said he noticed journalistic values in Ramoji Rao’s words. He said he met Ramoji Rao for the first time in 2008 and he always thought about democracy and welfare of the Telugu states.

He also favoured that every decision taken by the government should be known to the people. He wanted the rulers to be answerable to the people. He criticized every government whenever they did a wrong thing, he said.

The Hindu former editor N Ram paid tributes to Ramoji Rao. He said that Ramoji as chairman of Editors Guild had opposed an Act brought by then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Later, the Ramoji Rao Foundation donated Rs 25 crore to the government of Andhra Pradesh from its corporate social responsibility project.

Next Why did Naga Shaurya step out to support Darshan? Previous Pawan asks for Jal Jeevan Mission funds
else

TRENDING

image
Samantha responds on ongoing controversy
image
Diya makes Suriya and Jyotika Proud
image
Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan Trailer: Powerful Drama

Latest

image
Konda Surekha receiving severe backlash
image
Samantha responds on ongoing controversy
image
Pawan Kalyan Interview with Tamil News Channel: Politics, Religion, and Cultural Identity
image
Diya makes Suriya and Jyotika Proud
image
Nagarjuna’s swift response to Konda Surekha’s Comments

Most Read

image
Konda Surekha receiving severe backlash
image
Pawan Kalyan Interview with Tamil News Channel: Politics, Religion, and Cultural Identity
image
Nagarjuna’s swift response to Konda Surekha’s Comments

Related Articles

Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look Health Benefits Of Cardamom Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions Food To Eat Before Booze Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue Sree Leela Vintage Essence Benefits Of Drinking Water Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024