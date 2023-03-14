Naidu blames officials on irregularities in MLC polls

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday blamed the officials for allowing the ruling YSR Congress to indulge in several irregularities in the MLC elections. He held a meeting with the party senior leaders at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri.

The party leaders told Chandrababu Naidu that the ruling party leaders have attacked the TDP leaders in various places in the state during the polling. They alleged that the police and the officials have allowed the ruling party leaders to capture the polling booths and attack the TDP leaders.

Chandrababu Naidu criticised the officials and the police for allowing the ruling party leaders to enter into the polling booths. He also condemned the arrest of the TDP leaders in the state during the election.

The TDP chief demanded that the Election Commission set its eyes on the irregularities reported in the state during the polling. He said that the TDP had sent the evidence to the Election Commission and felt that the EC should take action against the ruling party leaders.

Chandrababu Naidu alleged that several illiterate people were made voters of the graduates constituency with the connivance of the ruling party. It was nothing but degrading the election process and an insult to the Election Commission, he said.

The TDP president alleged that former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy violated the election code in Prakasam district. He wanted the Election Commission to take stern action against the former minister. He also wanted the officials to take action against the ruling party leaders in Tirupati who attacked the TDP leaders for questioning them on the bogus votes.