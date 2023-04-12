Naidu calls Jagan as cancer to society

TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as cancer to the state. Speaking to the party workers in Vijayawada as part of his three-day tour in NTR and Krishna districts, Chandrababu Naidu made an appeal to the people to send Jagan to jail in the next elections.

He wanted the people to be careful about Jagan and ensure that the cancer is thrown out of power. He said that the state had gone back by several years after Jagan Mohan Reddy took over the reins. He wanted the people to vote TDP to power if the state has to be developed.

The TDP chief wanted to know what good work Jagan Mohan Reddy had done in the last four years. He said that the chief minister had ruined the state and increased criminal politics. He also found fault with Jagan Mohan Reddy for destroying all the democratic institutions in the last four years.

Referring to the YSR Congress Party’s campaign of Jagananne Maa Bhavishyattu, the TDP chief said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is the curse to the state. He said that people have lost their future with Jagan sitting in the office of the chief minister.

He took strong exception to the YSR Congress pasting party stickers on the houses of the people all over the state. He wondered how people are allowing those stickers and how the election commission is allowing such an activity.

He said that pasting of stickers and posters was prohibited by the election commission. He further said that political parties should take permission of the house owners to paste any publicity material by the political parties. He wanted to know if the YSR Congress had taken any such permission from any house owner in the state.