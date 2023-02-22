Naidu calls to save AP from YSRCP’s destructive, atrocious rule

Former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday gave a call to the people to join the fight to save the State from the atrocities and destruction of the YSRCP.

In an open letter to the people of the State, Chandrababu Naidu said that the atrocities of the ruling YSRCP are increasing by the day and the dictatorial attitude of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is turning as a major setback to the democracy.

The State Government is resorting to violent activities, filing false cases and indecent attacks on the Opposition parties leaders for questioning the anti-democratic tendencies of the ruling dispensation, Chandrababu Naidu felt.

The destruction at Gannavaram is the latest and classic example of this, the TDP supremo said adding that the TDP leaders were subjected to severe torture at Gannavaram and their properties were completely destroyed. The affected TDP leaders are projected as the prime accused and were sent to jail, he said and stated that he is writing this open letter only to bring the facts to the notice of the public.

Expressing great concern that there is no security for the properties of the common man in this dictatorial rule, Naidu said that the properties of the poor which they have acquired after struggling for their whole life are now being illegally occupied by the ruling party leaders. Atrocities against women are on the rise and the State has now become a platform for harassment of the downtrodden and backward classes.

A doctor who asked for masks during the covid time was done to death while a Dalit youth who raised certain questions on the liquor policy of the State was mercilessly killed, Naidu pointed out in the open letter with serious concern.

He felt that the Gannavaram violence is only aimed at suppressing the voice of the downtrodden sections who are questioning the failures of the State Government. The local YSRCP leaders with the cooperation from some police officials created total destruction on February 20 and severely damaged the TDP office there, Naidu said.

This was a well-planned and perfectly pre-designed scheme as the YSRCP activists attacked the TDP leaders under the direct supervision of the local police officials, he observed.