Naidu cautions party leaders on internal squabbles

TDP supremo and former chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, warned the party leaders on internal discipline. He took serious note of two groups fighting openly in Nandyala during party general secretary Nara Lokesh Yuva Galam padayatra.

Two groups headed by former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and senior leader A V Subba Reddy clashed during the padayatra on Tuesday. Subba Reddy received bleeding injuries in the attack by Akhila Priya’s group. He is currently being treated in the local government general hospital.

Chandrababu Naidu directed the party disciplinary committee to issue a show cause notice to Akhila Priya for the attack. Naidu alleged that some YSR Congress activists are entering the TDP programmes to create trouble. He cautioned the party leaders to watch out for the people at every gathering of the party.

The police booked a case against Akhila Priya and arrested her on Wednesday for the attack on Subba Reddy. She was shifted to the Panyam police station. Later they were produced in the Nandyala district court. The court sent them for the 14-day judicial remand. She was shifted to Kurnool district jail.

Meanwhile, Subba Reddy’s daughter Jaswanthi released a video condemning the attack on her father. She said she would work to defeat Akhila Priya in the coming elections. She appealed to the party leadership not to give ticket to Akhila Priya.

She also wanted the TPD leadership to give the party ticket to her father Subba Reddy. She further said that she is also ready to contest the next elections, if the party nominated her.