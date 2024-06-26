Naidu completes his two-day visit to Kuppam

Spread the love

Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu completed his two-day tour in Kuppam Assembly constituency on Wednesday. On the second day, he received representations from the people at the Roads and Buildings guest house. He directed the district administration to resolve the issues raised by the people in the representations. He also told them to direct the state level grievances to the state government in Velagapudi.

The chief minister also addressed the rank and file of the party in P E S Medical College in Kuppam. He told them that his government would work for the next five years to eradicate poverty. The programme would start from Kuppam only, he said. The Kuppam would be made a model town in the coming years, he said.

The Kuppam would be made no poor village, no poor mandal and no poor Assembly constituency. He wanted the people to cooperate with the government in developing Kuppam as the model constituency in the state. He would focus more on Kuppam in the coming five years and develop it by providing road, rail and air connectivity to the neighbouring cities.

He said that his government would be totally different from the previous government. The officials would have to work hard to show the results, he said. He said he would not collect people for his public meetings. The heavy convoys would also not be found on the roads, he said. The government would hold small meetings and no force is used to mobilise people, he said.

He further said that he had asked his ministers not to hold any review meeting after 6 pm every day. The officials would be left to work on their own and show the results, he said. The programmes of the government should be effective, he said and asked the officials to be smart in their work.

He directed the officials of Kuppam to prepare an action plan to develop the town as a model town. He directed them to complete the Handri Niva project and give drinking water to Kuppam. He also told them to give drinking water connection to every house under NTR Sujala Sravanthi. He said he would bring the food processing industry to Kuppam.

After meeting with the officials, Chandrababu Naidu left for Bengaluru. Local leaders and officials met him at the airport.