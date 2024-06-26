x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Rithika Latest Pictures
Rithika Latest Pictures
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
View all stories
Home > Politics > Naidu completes his two-day visit to Kuppam

Naidu completes his two-day visit to Kuppam

Published on June 26, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Sree Vishnu Swag Movie Interview
image
Telangana Cyber Security Chief Warns of Rising Cyber Crimes
image
Tirupati Laddu Case: Investigation Paused
image
Sathyam Sundaram Movie Success Meet
image
No relief for Jani Master in Sexual Assault Case

Naidu completes his two-day visit to Kuppam

Spread the love

Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu completed his two-day tour in Kuppam Assembly constituency on Wednesday. On the second day, he received representations from the people at the Roads and Buildings guest house. He directed the district administration to resolve the issues raised by the people in the representations. He also told them to direct the state level grievances to the state government in Velagapudi.

The chief minister also addressed the rank and file of the party in P E S Medical College in Kuppam. He told them that his government would work for the next five years to eradicate poverty. The programme would start from Kuppam only, he said. The Kuppam would be made a model town in the coming years, he said.

The Kuppam would be made no poor village, no poor mandal and no poor Assembly constituency. He wanted the people to cooperate with the government in developing Kuppam as the model constituency in the state. He would focus more on Kuppam in the coming five years and develop it by providing road, rail and air connectivity to the neighbouring cities.

He said that his government would be totally different from the previous government. The officials would have to work hard to show the results, he said. He said he would not collect people for his public meetings. The heavy convoys would also not be found on the roads, he said. The government would hold small meetings and no force is used to mobilise people, he said.

He further said that he had asked his ministers not to hold any review meeting after 6 pm every day. The officials would be left to work on their own and show the results, he said. The programmes of the government should be effective, he said and asked the officials to be smart in their work.

He directed the officials of Kuppam to prepare an action plan to develop the town as a model town. He directed them to complete the Handri Niva project and give drinking water to Kuppam. He also told them to give drinking water connection to every house under NTR Sujala Sravanthi. He said he would bring the food processing industry to Kuppam.

After meeting with the officials, Chandrababu Naidu left for Bengaluru. Local leaders and officials met him at the airport.

Next Kalki2898AD First Day Worldwide Expectations – Eyes 180 Cr opening Previous Mega Daughter Niharika’s “Committee Kurrollu” connect chords with youthful song Prema Gaaradi
else

TRENDING

image
No relief for Jani Master in Sexual Assault Case
image
Buzz: Top Malayalam star in Kantara 2?
image
Latest Update on Rajinikanth’s Health

Latest

image
Sree Vishnu Swag Movie Interview
image
Telangana Cyber Security Chief Warns of Rising Cyber Crimes
image
Tirupati Laddu Case: Investigation Paused
image
Sathyam Sundaram Movie Success Meet
image
No relief for Jani Master in Sexual Assault Case

Most Read

image
Telangana Cyber Security Chief Warns of Rising Cyber Crimes
image
Tirupati Laddu Case: Investigation Paused
image
Are ‘demolitions’ a ‘diversionary tactic’?

Related Articles

Benefits Of Drinking Water Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024 Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024 Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024 Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa Shruti Haasan in black maze Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot Rithika Latest Pictures Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy