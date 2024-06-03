Naidu confident of indisputable victory of NDA

Expressing confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is going to emerge indisputable and unquestionable victory in these elections, TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, appreciated the efforts of the leaders and the activists of all the alliance partners for the success of the NDA in these polls.

The TDP supremo organised a zoom meeting with the NDA candidates who are in the race for the Lok Sabha and the Assembly. Chandrababu Naidu said that the Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, the president of the State unit of the BJP, Purandheswari, and the leaders along with the activists of all the three alliance partners had worked hard for the victory of the NDA. He also gave a road map for the leaders and the activists of the NDA on the efforts to be taken during the counting process on Tuesday.

“All the exit polls clearly indicated the victory of the NDA and the alliance is going to form the governments both at the Centre and in the State,” Chandrababu Naidu told the candidates who are in the race for both the Lok Sabha and the State Assembly. The TDP supremo is of the opinion that as the fear of defeat is haunting the YSRCP, leaders of this party are resorting to levelling baseless allegations against the TDP on the counting of votes.

“The YSRCP is now in the process of finding reasons for its defeat and the efforts to create a sort of commotion on the directions issued by the poll panel on the postal ballots by moving the court is part of this exercise,” Chandrababu Naidu said and cautioned the NDA leaders that there is every possibility that these YSRCP leaders may resort to various irregularities and attacks on the counting day too. The TDP supremo directed the counting agents and the chief election agents to reach the counting centers ontime.

The counting agents must ensure that the officials function as per the laid down norms and be alert while the EVMs are being shifted from the strong-rooms to the counting centers, he said and asked the counting agents to be vigilant till the entire counting process is complete. “The candidates should come out of the counting centres only after taking the declaration form from the returning officer (RO) concerned,” Chandrababu Naidu told the candidates.

The general secretary of the BJP, Arun Singh, said that all the exit polls clearly reveal that the NDA will emerge victorious in at least 21 Lok Sabha seats while the alliance is going to form the government in the State too. He asked the counting agents to seek recounting if they have any doubts on the counting process.

Purandheswari and the Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman, Nadendla Manohar, told the candidates to be in touch with their legal teams as there is every possibility of the YSRCP resorting to violent attacks during counting with the fear of getting defeated.