Naidu creates new mechanism in the party

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu created a new mechanism in the party for pool proof work to prepare the rank and file for the 2024 general election. He had announced “Sadhikara Saradhulu” for every 30 houses in the state.

Ruling YSR Congress had created Gruha Saradhulu for every 50 houses, while Naidu created Sadhikara Saradhulu for every 30 houses. These Saradhulu would keep visiting every house, explain the failures of the present government and emphasis on bringing back Chandrababu Naidu to power.

These Saradhulu would also explain how the state was developed and how Chandrababu Naidu secured projects and industries to the state when he was the chief minister. They would also explain how Naidu developed Hyderabad and how Naidu worked in the Polavaram project.

Chandrababu Naidu had directed the party leaders in every Assembly constituency to appoint these Sadhikara Saradhulu and give them basic training. The Central office of the party would feed them with the information on what should be told to the people when they visit every house.

The TDP would give importance to the women in appointing the Sadhikara Saradhulu. The priority of these Saradhulu is to create confidence among the people on the TDP leadership and the vision of Chandrababu Naidu.

Chandrababu Naidu asked the people to work for the objectives of the TDP, which works for the upliftment of every section in the society. He said that the TDP is the only party that works to eliminate poverty and had introduced several welfare measures to develop the people economically and other sectors.

The TDP chief wanted the rank and file of the party to work hard for the next 14 months and not to rest till the party is returned to power. He wanted them to send the psycho, Jagan Mohan Reddy, to jail.