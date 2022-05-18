Naidu faults Jagan equal justice to AP, TS in RS nominations

TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday ridiculed the manner in which Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy gave ‘equal justice’ to AP and Telangana in Rajya Sabha seats.

“He gave two seats to AP and two seats to Telangana. What is this equal justice? This is as if there are no candidates and no BC leaders in AP,” Naidu said, criticising the CM.

The TDP chief began his 3-day Badude Badudu tour in Rayalaseema and addressed party activists of Kadapa and Rayachoti districts in Kadapa. He strongly objected to the Chief Minister giving RS seats to his co-accused and to those who argued for him in his CBI cases.

Naidu asked how RS seat could be given to Niranjan Reddy who argued in favour of the accused in the ‘YS Viveka murder’ case. Jagan Reddy was unfit for politics and undeserving to rule the people. Not even one rupee was spent for the development of Kadapa in the past three years.

Chandrababu Naidu said nobody would dare to threaten the CBI officers to leave Kadapa without the support of the Chief Minister. Nobody would dare to throw bombs at the CBI team if they went ahead with the Viveka murder probe. It was painful to see the AP police harassing the TDP leaders and common public instead of controlling the goondas and rowdy elements.

The TDP chief said if the Kurnool solar projects were completed in time, the people would not have suffered from power cuts now. Over Rs. 8 lakh crore debt was made but there was zero development. The CAG itself had accused the Jagan regime of not showing accounts for Rs. 48,000 cr.

Expressing serious concern, Chandrababu Naidu said it was the TDP which laid the foundation stone for Rayalaseema steel plant. What Jagan Reddy did was just to relay the foundation stone without doing anything for completing it. NTR helped the Rayalaseema farmers by bringing so many projects.

Naidu mocked the YCP government, saying that it could not construct three houses in the three villages that were washed away in the Annamayya project floods. How could these rulers construct 30 lakh houses when they could not construct just three houses? There was no drinking water supply even in Pulivendula constituency.

Naidu asserted that only the TDP would be able to throw out the atrocious YCP rule. The TDP cadres should fight on behalf of the poor people, who were getting crushed under the Jagan regime. This Government could not repair one gate at Pulichintala. Who would believe that it would construct whole projects?