x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
Disha Patani Blazing Hot Images
Disha Patani Blazing Hot Images
Fruits For Diabetic People
Fruits For Diabetic People
Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash
Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash
Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws
Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws
Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot
Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot
Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress
Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress
View all stories
Home > Politics

Naidu holds review on incessant rains in Andhra Pradesh

Published on July 19, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project
image
Record non-theatrical business for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
KTR’s filmy-style warning to Police
image
MMTS trains to Yadadri: Kishan Reddy unhappy with Telangana Government
image
Jagan Letter Details

Naidu holds review on incessant rains in Andhra Pradesh

Spread the love

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday held a review meeting with the district collectors, SPs and other officials on the incessant rains across the state. He spoke to the collectors from the Velagapudi secretariat. He put the collectors on high alert and asked them to keep an eye on the low-lying areas.

He took first account of the floods from the district collectors and SPs. He wanted the revenue and irrigation officials to be on high alert. He also wanted them to work in coordination. He wanted the people to save families from the low-lying areas and provide temporary shelter to the inundation families.

He also wanted the officials to check the quality of the bunds of the rivers and canals across the state. The officials told the chief minister that some bunds have become weak in the last five years due to poor maintenance.

He told them to work hard for the next couple of days and ensure that there is no human loss due to rains and floods. He wanted the officials to alert people on the possible floods in the state. He said that the efficiency of every individual could be seen only during a disaster. He wanted the officials to see that the present rains do not lead to floods and cause devastation.

He interacted with the collectors and SPs of Krishna and Godavari districts. He told them to open control rooms in every district and monitor the flood situation. He also held discussion with the collector of Visakhapatnam, where the rains are increasing.

The collectors of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts have declared a holiday for the educational institutions on Friday. They have also opened control rooms in every district and are closely monitoring the situation. The collectors have set the administration on high alert.

Next Allu Aravind about his Conversation with NTR Previous AP CID probes Jagan’s excise policy
else

TRENDING

image
Record non-theatrical business for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Jani Master granted bail in Sexual Assault Case
image
Rajamouli’s Venture into AI for SSMB29

Latest

image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project
image
Record non-theatrical business for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
KTR’s filmy-style warning to Police
image
MMTS trains to Yadadri: Kishan Reddy unhappy with Telangana Government
image
Jagan Letter Details

Most Read

image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project
image
KTR’s filmy-style warning to Police
image
MMTS trains to Yadadri: Kishan Reddy unhappy with Telangana Government

Related Articles

Sree Mukhi In All Greens’ TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’ Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits Kiara Advani Spicy Look Disha Patani Blazing Hot Images Fruits For Diabetic People Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress