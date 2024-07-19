Naidu holds review on incessant rains in Andhra Pradesh

Spread the love

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday held a review meeting with the district collectors, SPs and other officials on the incessant rains across the state. He spoke to the collectors from the Velagapudi secretariat. He put the collectors on high alert and asked them to keep an eye on the low-lying areas.

He took first account of the floods from the district collectors and SPs. He wanted the revenue and irrigation officials to be on high alert. He also wanted them to work in coordination. He wanted the people to save families from the low-lying areas and provide temporary shelter to the inundation families.

He also wanted the officials to check the quality of the bunds of the rivers and canals across the state. The officials told the chief minister that some bunds have become weak in the last five years due to poor maintenance.

He told them to work hard for the next couple of days and ensure that there is no human loss due to rains and floods. He wanted the officials to alert people on the possible floods in the state. He said that the efficiency of every individual could be seen only during a disaster. He wanted the officials to see that the present rains do not lead to floods and cause devastation.

He interacted with the collectors and SPs of Krishna and Godavari districts. He told them to open control rooms in every district and monitor the flood situation. He also held discussion with the collector of Visakhapatnam, where the rains are increasing.

The collectors of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts have declared a holiday for the educational institutions on Friday. They have also opened control rooms in every district and are closely monitoring the situation. The collectors have set the administration on high alert.