Naidu invites suggestions to be included in TDP manifesto

”I come from a farmer’s family and I have thorough knowledge about farming. I have personally experienced the problems faced by the agriculturists,” maintained Chandrababu Naidu, former chief minister and TDP president, on Friday.

In a close interaction with farmers at Markapur in Prakasam district, Chandrababu Naidu said that during the last TDP regime, farming implements, pesticides, fertilisers and tractors were supplied at highly subsidised prices. Besides setting up cold storage plants, Minimum Support Price was paid for every farm product, Chandrababu noted.

Observing that the suggestions and advice given by the farmers at Friday’s meeting will be included in the TDP manifesto for the upcoming elections, the TDP supremo said that during the Polam Bata programme, the MLAs and officers were directed to visit agricultural fields to have first-hand information on farming.

”Did this Chief Minister have ever visited any agricultural field,” Chandrababu asked and felt that it is the State’s misfortune to have a Chief Minister like him who does not move out of his residence. He said that the farmers can sell their products through e-trading if the rural areas are interlinked with the world.

Chandrababu felt the need to utilise information technology in farming to know the quality of the land and which crop should be grown. ”I have taken the initiative to interlink the rivers as I thought of the welfare of the farmers,” the TDP supremo added.

Pointing out that the State has now Rs 10 lakh cr debt burden, the former chief minister said that it is neither he nor the present Chief Minister will repay. ”Ultimately you will have to repay this debt,” he observed.

Stating that he is very keen on implementing his decisions once he decides, Chandrababu assured the farming community that the coming TDP government will take all possible measures to meet their needs. He pointed out that despite the State passing through a financial crunch, he implemented the debt waiver scheme.

Chandrababu Naidu stated that the YSRCP Government is foisting false cases against the farmers who donated their lands for Amaravathi.

”I am now assuring you all that such cases will be lifted once the TDP forms the government again. Support the TDP and see to it that we are back in power,” Chandrababu Naidu told the farmers.