Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
After50 years of age Health Issues
Naidu is always for people, with people

Published on May 11, 2024 by

Naidu is always for people, with people

TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has created a record of sorts by addressing the maximum number of public meetings and participating in road-shows during the election campaign which ended just a few hours ago.

Without giving any break and not taking rest even for a few hours Chandrababu Naidu, on an average addressed at least three to four public meetings in various parts of the State. The scorching Sun and heavy rain did not deter him from approaching the people during his poll campaign.

In the name of Praja Galam alone he addressed public meetings and organised road-shows in 89 Assembly segments which he began on March 27. Before that beginning January 5, in the name of Raa Kadaliraa he actively participated in public meetings in almost all the Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.

Beginning January 5 in the past four months the TDP supremo has thus toured 114 Assembly segments either in the name of Raa Kadaliraa or Praja Galam waging an unrelented fight against the anti-people policies adopted by this Government. In fact, in the name of Badude Badudu he has undertaken programmes in 2022 in 19 Assembly segments reaching the people to bring awareness among them on the largescale increase of prices of essential commodities, revising the power tariff several times and imposing various taxes on the people.

Following this, in 2023 in the name of Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki he toured the entire State informing the people on the damage caused to the State due to the destruction of irrigation projects. Chandrababu, through a power-point presentation, thoroughly exposed the damage caused to the projects due to the faulty policies adopted by this Government.

Unable to bear all this, the State Government finally fiosted an illegal case against Chandrababu Naidu on September 9 and sent him to jail for 53 days. The undeterred TDP supremo, immediately after he is released from the jail, again came onto the roads and launched a stronger attack on the Government waging a battle for the welfare of the people.

Even when the cyclone hit the State, Chandrababu Naidu, personally visited the affected farmers at the grassroot-level to have the first hand information on the damage caused to them due to the heavy cyclone and fought for the purchase of the farm products.

Next With Land Titling Act no security even for YSRCP activists lands, says Naidu Previous Ram Charan @ Pithapuram
