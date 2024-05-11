Naidu is always for people, with people

TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has created a record of sorts by addressing the maximum number of public meetings and participating in road-shows during the election campaign which ended just a few hours ago.

Without giving any break and not taking rest even for a few hours Chandrababu Naidu, on an average addressed at least three to four public meetings in various parts of the State. The scorching Sun and heavy rain did not deter him from approaching the people during his poll campaign.

In the name of Praja Galam alone he addressed public meetings and organised road-shows in 89 Assembly segments which he began on March 27. Before that beginning January 5, in the name of Raa Kadaliraa he actively participated in public meetings in almost all the Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.

Beginning January 5 in the past four months the TDP supremo has thus toured 114 Assembly segments either in the name of Raa Kadaliraa or Praja Galam waging an unrelented fight against the anti-people policies adopted by this Government. In fact, in the name of Badude Badudu he has undertaken programmes in 2022 in 19 Assembly segments reaching the people to bring awareness among them on the largescale increase of prices of essential commodities, revising the power tariff several times and imposing various taxes on the people.

Following this, in 2023 in the name of Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki he toured the entire State informing the people on the damage caused to the State due to the destruction of irrigation projects. Chandrababu, through a power-point presentation, thoroughly exposed the damage caused to the projects due to the faulty policies adopted by this Government.

Unable to bear all this, the State Government finally fiosted an illegal case against Chandrababu Naidu on September 9 and sent him to jail for 53 days. The undeterred TDP supremo, immediately after he is released from the jail, again came onto the roads and launched a stronger attack on the Government waging a battle for the welfare of the people.

Even when the cyclone hit the State, Chandrababu Naidu, personally visited the affected farmers at the grassroot-level to have the first hand information on the damage caused to them due to the heavy cyclone and fought for the purchase of the farm products.