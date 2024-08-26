Naidu is bringing industries to state, says Minister

Andhra Pradesh minister for municipal administration and urban development, Dr P Narayana, on Monday said that chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is busy bringing industries to the state. He said that the youth in the state would get jobs soon as the chief minister would bring new industries to the state.

The minister visited Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on the day. He worshiped the deity with the temple priests and officials present. The minister said that if the Andhra Pradesh financial situation is to be improved, more industries should come to the state. The chief minister is holding talks with the investors, he said.

The minister said that they have started 100 Anna Canteens in the state in just two months in office. The government would start another 75 Anna Canteens on September 13, the minister said. The minister held a review meeting with the officials of Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA). The officials of TUDA were present at the review meeting.

The minister further said that the government had appointed a committee to inquire into the TDR Bonds issued by the previous government. The committee is looking into the corruption involved in the issue of TDR bonds, the minister said. He said that the committee report is expected by the end of September. The government would act on the report and bring the guilty to the book, he said.

The minister further said that the present government would resolve the issues of the local bodies. The government would also address every issue of the employees, he said. He further added that the government would be employee-friendly.

The previous YSR Congress government had indulged in heavy corruption, the minister said. He said that they have transferred officials in the municipalities and municipal corporations and used them for the personal works of the ruling party leaders and ministers.

He said that this government would expose the corruption of the previous YSR Congress government. Every department in the government is looking into the corruption of the previous government, the minister said. He further added that no one would be left if found responsible for the corruption.